The Buffalo News’ 18-part series “Who killed the monsignor?” struck a nerve in a big way with many Catholics who questioned how a prominent cleric in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese could be murdered and then have a police investigation abruptly end without an arrest.

Hundreds of homicide cases have gone unsolved in Buffalo, often resulting in disappointment from loved ones, but the just completed series unleashed intense frustration from readers who said they are deeply troubled by what appears to be a quashed investigation into the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor.

“As a Catholic and as an attorney, this has to be put right before God and with the community’s conscience,” said Michael S. Taheri, who volunteers at St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in East Buffalo and leads an online weekly recitation of the rosary with fellow Catholics. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. What difference does it matter if it was a priest or not? We want to know what happened.”

Given the length of time that has passed and the mishandling of evidence, readers said they understand that justice for O’Connor may never come to pass.

Taheri, who has represented defendants in cold cases, said he was deeply disturbed over missing police files and the loss of physical evidence.

“It shows the importance of maintaining the integrity of the police reports and, more importantly, the physical evidence. That wasn’t done in this case, and now justice is not going to be served,” Taheri said.

He cited a homicide case that was recently solved with DNA evidence from blood stains collected at the murder scene in a West Side cottage in 1978. A comparison of the DNA to a national database resulted in the arrest and conviction of John A. Sauberan. In December, he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the stabbing death of Linda Tschari.

“Look at that case. It took 44 years, but it was solved because of DNA,” Taheri said.

In gaining access to the Buffalo Police Department's files on the O'Connor murder through a Freedom of Information request, The News determined some police reports were missing and that there was no physical evidence. A police official said the physical evidence in the 57-year-old case had been destroyed to make room in storage for new cases.

In dozens of emails, letters to the editor, texts and phone calls to The News, readers expressed praise for the series and outrage over different revelations.

Joseph Mombrea, who for years was a leader in the Buffalo Catholic Diocese’s charismatic movement, said he was “infuriated” to learn that the diocese had sent troubled priests in the 1960s to a diocese-owned lakefront mansion in Bemus Point to spend time away from their ministry.

“Since when were mothers and fathers afforded the luxury of taking a break from the stress and anxiety of their vocation, raising their families, by taking time out in the lap of luxury in a stately mansion,” said Mombrea, the father of six grown children, adding that despite everything, he remains Catholic and committed to the sacraments.

Among those sent to the mansion was the Rev. John D. Lewandowski, who was identified in the old police files as a suspect and who the diocese identified in 2018 as a priest who had been credibly accused of molesting children. The documents also revealed that journalist Robert J. Armbruster, who worked for O’Connor at the diocese newspaper, was a suspect. In a series of interviews with The News, former Erie County assistant district attorney Bill Carey, who worked at the DA’s office in the 1960s, said Buffalo police Homicide Chief Leo J. Donovan told him Monsignor Franklin M. Kelliher was the prime suspect in the killing.

Lewandowski, Armbruster and Kelliher are all deceased.

Suzanne Shatzel, who was raised Catholic but is upset with the Buffalo Diocese because of its clergy sex abuse scandal, said she believes the church influenced the shutting down of the O'Connor murder investigation and that Kelliher played a role in the homicide.

“Back in the day, the role of Kelliher makes perfect sense. The diocese has a strong hold over the Buffalo Police Department, then and now. It is my speculation based on your articles, paired with a deep understanding of the secrets the Catholic Church is literally willing to kill for, that Kelliher was used as a hit man to keep those secrets hidden,” Shatzel said, explaining that the church was more concerned about its public image.

Kelliher, who had been a professional wrestler and boxer, was known among fellow priests and police officers as the Buffalo Diocese's unofficial disciplinarian for wayward clergymen.

Though police did not state that O’Connor was gay in their homicide reports, the reports show that detectives were investigating the possibility that he was killed by people who preyed on gay men.

But unless new evidence surfaces, nothing can be done to move the O'Connor case forward, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia. The case, they say, remains open.

O'Connor was a high profile cleric in the diocese, whom fellow priests thought might one day become a bishop. Instead, his body was found floating face down in a Black Rock section of Scajaquada Creek on March 13, 1966, by three altar boys out for a Sunday afternoon walk. The discovery triggered a massive police investigation, which, without explanation, was halted weeks later.

Not all readers praised The News' series about O'Connor.

Thomas J. Cuddihy of Williamsville wondered in a letter to the editor "whether anybody on the current editorial staff has ever taken a course in Journalism-101." He complained that instead of providing the latest major news as its top A-1 story, The News gave readers "a giant front-page pathetic effort at sensationalism pertaining to a 60-year-old cold-case unsolved-murder file."

Other readers provided insights from their own long-ago experiences.

Ray Ciancaglini, who knew and admired Kelliher and considered him a mentor from his days at the old Working Boys Home, recalled seeing Lewandowski spending time with Kelliher “around 1969.”

The ex-boxer recalled that Lewandowski would come to Kelliher’s office for “closed door” meetings with the monsignor.

“Only monsignor’s raised voice could be heard” during such meetings," Ciancaglini told The News.

Ciancaglini said he does not believe Kelliher would intentionally kill someone.

“Monsignor was such a big, strong and powerful man that I do not doubt that it could have happened unintentionally because of his boxing and wrestling achievements and his brute strength,” Ciancaglini said.

Retired clergy and police officers interviewed by The News said that when priests were caught committing illegal acts decades ago, they were taken to Kelliher for a beating, rather than be arrested.

Armbruster, the journalist who worked for O’Connor at the Magnificat newspaper, admitted to detectives he was romantically attracted to his boss, but also fantasized about striking O’Connor in the head with an ax. Bill Armbruster, his brother, complimented The News for the breath of its year-long investigation into the murder, and he also defended his brother.

“I’m angry that the church used its influence to get the authorities to shut down the probe, and that the police, the DA, and the mayor presumably all went along with it. If Leo Donovan and his team had been able to continue with their investigation, I’m confident that Bob would have been fully vindicated, and that he might have avoided a lot of mental anguish, especially in the first few years after the murder.

“I was astonished by his admission to the police of violent fantasies involving O’Connor," Bill Armbruster said, speculating that there may be details that can no longer be known that might have explained why his brother had the fantasies.

Mary Anne Dains, a Catholic, said revelations in the series left her saddened over O’Connor’s murder.

“As a child of the 1960s who was raised in a devout Catholic home, my heart broke as I would read each day’s column. Most days I was appalled at the article. People I respected one time now I look at with disgust. Sad to think an organization, who answers to the highest power, could turn their backs on this poor man,” Dains said.

“I know we will never get the truth or answers for this family, but thanks to your hard work. You opened many people’s eyes to how corrupt this organization was and how naive people were in the 1960s,” she said.

Taking an even harder stand was attorney Mark Rodgers, who said he believes the diocese should be disbanded.

“Thank you for your efforts and your articles regarding the 1966 murder. The diocese of Buffalo should be liquidated and disbanded. ‘Bishop’ McNulty should be defrocked and stripped of his title posthumously. I suspect that there are many stories of abuse which have not yet been made public. This is a disgrace,” Rodgers said, referring to Bishop James A. McNulty, who was the head of the diocese at the time of the murder.