Cash, drugs and 2 firearms seized by U.S. Customs officers at the Peace Bridge

Cash, drugs and two firearms were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers during an inspection Sunday of a vehicle that made a U-turn on the Peace Bridge.

Officers said the vehicle turned back on the bridge and was required to submit to an inspection. Four men in the vehicle – all U.S. citizens – indicated that they had purchased items from the Duty Free America shop, but had no intention of traveling to Canada.

A Springfield XD-9 semi-automatic handgun that was later determined to have been stolen in 2019 was discovered by officers in the front waistband of one of men in the vehicle. A second firearm – a Glock 43, along with a high-capacity ammunition-drum containing 47 rounds – was found. About two pounds of marijuana, 80 tabs of the narcotic Nucynta and more than $8,500 cash were also seized.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle, along with the three other men, aged 25, 35 and 38, were all arrested and taken into custody. One of the men who claimed ownership of everything that was seized was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face weapons and narcotics charges, according to a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection. Names of the men were not provided.

