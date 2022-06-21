 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cash, drugs and 2 firearms seized by U.S. Customs officers at the Peace Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seizure
Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Buffalo
Support this work for $1 a month

Cash, drugs and two firearms were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers during an inspection Sunday of a vehicle that made a U-turn on the Peace Bridge.

Officers said the vehicle turned back on the bridge and was required to submit to an inspection. Four men in the vehicle – all U.S. citizens – indicated that they had purchased items from the Duty Free America shop, but had no intention of traveling to Canada.

A Springfield XD-9 semi-automatic handgun that was later determined to have been stolen in 2019 was discovered by officers in the front waistband of one of men in the vehicle. A second firearm – a Glock 43, along with a high-capacity ammunition-drum containing 47 rounds – was found. About two pounds of marijuana, 80 tabs of the narcotic Nucynta and more than $8,500 cash were also seized.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle, along with the three other men, aged 25, 35 and 38, were all arrested and taken into custody. One of the men who claimed ownership of everything that was seized was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face weapons and narcotics charges, according to a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection. Names of the men were not provided. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News