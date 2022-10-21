Case that began as hate crime probe ends with chaotic sentencing and claims that justice was not served

Lawyers for the prosecution and defense clashed Friday at the sentencing of an Amherst man originally charged with a hate crime before he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment.

Christian R. McCaffrey, 21, received three years of probation, a sentence promised as part of his plea agreement, but not before a tense State Supreme Court hearing that saw defense attorney Mark Sacha repeatedly object to portions of the statement read by McCaffrey's harassment target – an uncommon action that drew criticism from Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kranitz McPhee.

In an even more unusual move, Justice M. William Boller abruptly cut short Hunter Myers' victim impact address after Myers started to blame Sacha for lengthy delays in court proceedings.

This all came after Kranitz McPhee told the judge that prosecutors agree with the recommendation for jail time included in the pre-sentencing report for the case. Boller said this request came far too late in the process and, further, if he deviated from the probation commitment he would have to give McCaffrey the chance to withdraw his guilty plea.

McCaffrey did not speak before sentencing and declined comment outside the courtroom. Sacha previously has said McCaffrey exercised poor judgment in harassing a romantic rival but there was no evidence to support a hate crime charge.

Myers and his family say they remain frustrated McCaffrey didn't receive jail time after admitting he sent Myers numerous threatening messages. And, they said, they aren't happy with the handling of a case that includes someone using a flare gun to set their home on fire in 2019.

"I don't think justice was served whatsoever here today," Hunter Myers told The Buffalo News after the sentencing.

McCaffrey, then 18, was charged in December 2019 with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a felony, after authorities say he engaged in a monthslong campaign of harassing phone calls, texts and Snapchat messages directed at an acquaintance who is Jewish.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said then that police also were investigating a recent arson at the victim's home.

Sacha, however, said the case centered on a rivalry over a woman who had dated McCaffrey before dating Hunter Myers. McCaffrey and Myers were acquaintances but not friends.

McCaffrey never was charged with setting the fire that damaged part of their first floor. Instead, Dino A. Bruscia, who was identified as McCaffrey's half-brother, was charged with felony arson. His case is ongoing and the trial is set for April.

Hunter Myers and his mother, Penny, said both men went to their home the night of the arson but it was McCaffrey who shot off the flare. The Myers family said McCaffrey's ID and cellphone were found on a neighboring lawn after the arson and, further, video evidence points to McCaffrey's guilt in the arson.

McCaffrey, though his attorney, has denied involvement in the incident.

In an interview Friday, Hunter Myers said prosecutors told him and his family they charged Bruscia, not McCaffrey, with the arson because they are more interested in pursuing Bruscia, who is older than McCaffrey and is facing an additional charge in Cheektowaga after, authorities say, he used Facebook to urge people to loot the Walden Galleria.

"They view him as a big problem-causer because they haven't dealt with Christian in the past. But, in reality, that's not how the events played out," Hunter Myers said.

A spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said she couldn't comment because the arson case against Bruscia remains active.

McCaffrey's case was set to go to trial in August but he instead pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, with a sentencing commitment of probation and no jail time.

At Friday's formal sentencing in State Supreme Court, Sacha raised concerns about portions of the pre-sentencing report that referred to the arson. Kranitz McPhee said prosecutors stood by the report and its recommendation of a jail sentence for McCaffrey, advice that Boller said he couldn't follow because of the sentencing commitment made at the time of the plea agreement.

McCaffrey declined to address the court. Hunter Myers had prepared seven pages of remarks but when he accused McCaffrey of a hate crime and of trying to burn down his house, Sacha objected.

Boller told Sacha he can't lodge an objection to a victim impact statement, a point reiterated by Kranitz McPhee.

"This is outrageous, judge," Sacha said in protest.

Boller instructed Sacha to let Myers continue uninterrupted. However, when Myers began a section that criticized Sacha for dragging out the case over months and years – something Sacha vehemently denied – Boller cut off Myers.

"I want to end this. I've had enough of this. Thank you, sit down," Boller said.

Myers and his parents say the harassment might have started over a girl but they insist McCaffrey ratcheted up the harassment, to the point that he repeatedly threatened to kill them because of their Jewish faith.

They remain troubled by the sentence of probation. Hunter Myers also received an order of protection.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn on Friday said the family agreed to the terms of the plea months ago and for them to now say they disagree “is disingenuous.”

The Myers family also said they are unhappy Boller wouldn't let Hunter Myers finish his statement.

"That really is hurtful. Hunter has, as we all have, suffered tremendously from this," said Penny Myers.

News Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this report.