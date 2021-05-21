Case of Amherst podiatrist charged with taking vaccine home to wife headed for dismissal

DeFrancis was arraigned on Friday morning in Hamburg Town Court on a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Town Justice Carl W. Morgan, with consent from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, adjourned the case in contemplation of dismissal. If convicted, he could have faced up to a year in jail.

"While it was improper, our investigation found that this doctor’s intention was to bring home a dose of the vaccine to his wife, which potentially may have gone unused before the end of the day," said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn in a statement. "Under New York State guidelines at the time of the alleged incident, his wife did qualify to receive a vaccine, but he should have gone through the proper procedure to make an appointment. Today, there is an abundance of COVID-19 vaccines available and I consented to the dismissal of this case in the interest of justice.”