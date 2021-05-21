 Skip to main content
Case of Amherst podiatrist charged with taking vaccine home to wife headed for dismissal
Case of Amherst podiatrist charged with taking vaccine home to wife headed for dismissal

In February, when Covid-19 vaccines were scarce, an Amherst podiatrist who was volunteering at a vaccine distribution site at Erie Community College South Campus in Hamburg allegedly took a single dose of a vaccine.

Dr. Roy DeFrancis

Dr. Roy DeFrancis.

Prosecutors said Dr. Roy R. DeFrancis brought the vaccine home for his wife, who qualified to receive the vaccine under the state's guidelines at that time because of her age.

DeFrancis was arraigned on Friday morning in Hamburg Town Court on a misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Town Justice Carl W. Morgan, with consent from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, adjourned the case in contemplation of dismissal. If convicted, he could have faced up to a year in jail.

"While it was improper, our investigation found that this doctor’s intention was to bring home a dose of the vaccine to his wife, which potentially may have gone unused before the end of the day," said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn in a statement. "Under New York State guidelines at the time of the alleged incident, his wife did qualify to receive a vaccine, but he should have gone through the proper procedure to make an appointment. Today, there is an abundance of COVID-19 vaccines available and I consented to the dismissal of this case in the interest of justice.”

Maki Becker

