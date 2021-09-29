Casado's defense calls witnesses describing him as nonviolent

Nguyen wore his badge around his belt and had a gun holstered at his side while he testified. Nguyen had no law enforcement role in the case, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Safulko noted to the jury.

Nguyen told jurors he has known Casado about four and a half years, having gone to sporting events and otherwise socializing together. Casado was in his wedding party, Nguyen said.

The now 27-year-old Casado had a reputation for being nonviolent, he said.

While being cross-examined, Nguyen acknowledged Casado has been held in custody for most of the last three years, so the two really only spent time together over a year and a half period.

Nguyen acknowledged after being asked to testify on Casado's behalf that saying no to their family would have been difficult.

Ultimately, Nguyen said he wanted to be in court testifying.

"I'm here for Shane," he said.

Nicole Harling, a family friend and Casado's former manager at a bank for about nine months in 2017, testified she's known Casado since he was 14.

Casado had a reputation among co-workers of being kind and helpful with other bank employees and bank customers, she told jurors.