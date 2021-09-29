 Skip to main content
Casado's defense calls witnesses describing him as nonviolent
Casado's defense calls witnesses describing him as nonviolent

casado wierzbicki (copy)

Shane Casado, right, is on trial charged with killing Rachael Wierzbicki.

 Buffalo Police Department and file photos

A level-headed peacekeeper. Very kind to customers and co-workers. No reputation for being violent.

That's how three defense witnesses who took the stand Wednesday described Shane Casado, as his murder trial continued in Erie County Court.

"A person you want to have in your corner," Peter Nguyen said of his brother-in-law.

Casado faces a second-degree murder charge for the 2018 fatal shooting of Rachael Wierzbicki, 22, of Orchard Park.

Erie County prosecutors rested their case Wednesday, after two and a half days of witness testimony, which included two eyewitnesses to the shooting.

Casado used a .22-caliber rifle to shoot Wierzbicki at about 10:36 p.m. Nov. 27, 2018, in the driveway of his home on Edson Street in South Buffalo, according to police and prosecutors.

Casado's attorneys have argued he was justified in shooting Wierzbicki because of various circumstances, including threats she made. He also did not intend to kill her, they've told the jury.

Casado's defense began with the character witnesses, which included Nguyen, a Buffalo police officer.

Nguyen wore his badge around his belt and had a gun holstered at his side while he testified. Nguyen had no law enforcement role in the case, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Safulko noted to the jury.

Nguyen told jurors he has known Casado about four and a half years, having gone to sporting events and otherwise socializing together. Casado was in his wedding party, Nguyen said.

The now 27-year-old Casado had a reputation for being nonviolent, he said.

While being cross-examined, Nguyen acknowledged Casado has been held in custody for most of the last three years, so the two really only spent time together over a year and a half period.

Nguyen acknowledged after being asked to testify on Casado's behalf that saying no to their family would have been difficult.

Ultimately, Nguyen said he wanted to be in court testifying.

"I'm here for Shane," he said.

Nicole Harling, a family friend and Casado's former manager at a bank for about nine months in 2017, testified she's known Casado since he was 14.

Casado had a reputation among co-workers of being kind and helpful with other bank employees and bank customers, she told jurors.

David Lamoureux, a good friend of Casado's who has known him about 14 years, told the jury Casado sent him text messages shortly before the shooting. The messages, which included screenshots of Snapchat messages between Casado and Wierzbicki, indicated Wierzbicki was on her way to Casado's home, Lamoureux said.

Casado's text messages to Lamoureux and another friend conveyed that Casado wanted nothing to do with Wierzbicki anymore, he said.

Wierzbicki also had made a threat to mutilate him and that "she was coming for him," he said.

Casado included an additional message along with the screenshots.

"He said, 'If anything were to happen, please show these to my family,' " Lamoureux testified.

On cross-examination, Safulko, the prosecutor, asked Lamoureux about other text messages sent within a group text around the same time.

In one message, Lamoureux replied, "Let me get your cats if you die."

The group also mocked Wierzbicki for a typo of Shane's name that she wrote in one message.

Those messages indicated the conversation was not as serious as a reading of that single message about notifying his family by itself would convey, the prosecutor said.

Safulko also noted there were no messages in the conversation from Casado's friends advising him to take any action, like calling the police.

Casado also asked his friends if a person could press charges if they received threats, according to prosecutors. Lamoureux's response was that he could probably get a restraining order, but he noted that Casado also threatened Wierzbicki.

Casado, according to Safulko, also sent another message around that time – "I'm literally loading my .22 as we speak."

