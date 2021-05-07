Career Niagara Falls burglar heads back to prison for another 7 years

Richard K. Bailor, a career burglar from Niagara Falls, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for a 2019 burglary spree in that city.

Bailor, 54, had been indicted for a July 16, 2019, house burglary on Grand Avenue in the Falls, but Niagara County Assistant District Attorney David J. DeChellis said Bailor was believed to have committed several other house and shed break-ins in the Falls that year.

Bailor pleaded guilty to second- and third-degree burglary, his fifth and sixth felony convictions, and was sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. DeChellis said Bailor apparently stole to feed his drug addiction.

In 2004, Bailor was sentenced to 10 years for committing 10 burglaries in the Falls in a 16-day period in October 2003. At the time, a Falls detective said Bailor had admitted to committing 33 break-ins in six weeks after his release from prison, where he had spent the previous two years after committing 42 burglaries in 2001.

