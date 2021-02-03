Car thieves had a banner year in 2020. They had a lot of help from their victims.

"It's a crime of opportunity," he said.

In most cases, the thieves aren't selling the cars, either whole or chopped up for the parts, which used to be the case a decade or two ago. Police recover many of the vehicles, sometimes within hours.

Thieves use them for a short while, in some cases to commit another crime to make it harder to connect them to that crime, Gould said.

And, he said, "Sometimes, it's easier to hop in a car and drive it than to call a cab or an Uber. By the time someone's even looking for it, they're done with it."

Lt. James Unger of the West Seneca police said his department has seen that in most cases: the cars are used for a few days, either for “joyriding” or to further some other criminal activity which gives the offenders obscurity in the event the license plate is captured during their crimes. West Seneca saw a small increase from 32 to 35 cases from 2019 to 2020, but, the town has already had seven cases in 2021.

What makes the prevalence of crime more of a head-scratcher is that it should be much more difficult to steal a vehicle these days without a key or an electronic fob because of technological advances.

"You can't hotwire a car anymore," Rinaldo said.