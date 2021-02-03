Car thieves had a banner year in 2020. They had a lot of help from their victims.

Amherst police arrested an 18-year-old from Buffalo Monday who was behind the wheel of a car that had been reported stolen. They noted that it was the sixth time since September town police had arrested him on car theft-related charges since September, they said.
The next day, the case of a car stolen from Kenmore and spotted by Buffalo police officers in Black Rock Tuesday ended with a pair of teenagers in the car trying to drive away, a police officer firing one round and later a short chase and a crash that left two 16-year-old suspects in custody with minor injuries, according to Buffalo police.
A few hours later, Buffalo police posted to Facebook surveillance images of two young men suspected of being involved in the carjacking of a 2019 Kia Forte in the Elmwood Village on Jan. 28.
Some things are coincidences. This isn't one of them.
In Buffalo, throughout the region and around the country, car thefts skyrocketed in 2020 and appear to continue to be happening at higher rates than normal.
Consider these stats:
• In Buffalo, the number of cases of "unauthorized use of a vehicle" reported to police nearly doubled, from 678 in 2019 to about 1,288 in 2020, according to the Buffalo Police Department. The 2020 figures are still being finalized.
• In Cheektowaga, car thefts more than doubled during the same time, from 100 to 211.
• Amherst saw a dramatic increase, too, from 96 to 151.
• The Erie County Sheriff's Office saw its numbers rise from 38 to 54 and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office recorded double the number of car theft complaints, 28 to 56.
Some police agencies saw smaller increases, but according to national figures, car thefts rose everywhere across the country. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which tracks insurance fraud and other insurance crimes, said a preliminary analysis of car thefts reported in 2020 in the U.S. took a "dramatic leap" compared to 2019.
"All indications are 2020 will be the largest theft year in the past decade by a significant margin," said David Glawe, the organization's president and CEO.
So what is behind this surge? Police say the majority of the cases involve vehicles that were left running or had their keys left in them. Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said 85% of cases of stolen cars reported last week fell into those categories.
And the car from Kenmore?
"It's another example of a car being stolen with the keys in it," Rinaldo said.
Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould said that's often been the case in the town, too.
"It's a crime of opportunity," he said.
In most cases, the thieves aren't selling the cars, either whole or chopped up for the parts, which used to be the case a decade or two ago. Police recover many of the vehicles, sometimes within hours.
Thieves use them for a short while, in some cases to commit another crime to make it harder to connect them to that crime, Gould said.
And, he said, "Sometimes, it's easier to hop in a car and drive it than to call a cab or an Uber. By the time someone's even looking for it, they're done with it."
Lt. James Unger of the West Seneca police said his department has seen that in most cases: the cars are used for a few days, either for “joyriding” or to further some other criminal activity which gives the offenders obscurity in the event the license plate is captured during their crimes. West Seneca saw a small increase from 32 to 35 cases from 2019 to 2020, but, the town has already had seven cases in 2021.
What makes the prevalence of crime more of a head-scratcher is that it should be much more difficult to steal a vehicle these days without a key or an electronic fob because of technological advances.
"You can't hotwire a car anymore," Rinaldo said.
Nowadays, car thieves are on the lookout for vehicles left running or rummage through unlocked cars looking for spare keys stashed in the console or the glove box.
Many law enforcement officials blame the sharp rise in auto thefts on changes to bail laws that went into effect in 2020, although the changes in New York State law do not account for the nationwide increase in auto thefts.
"The same individuals are repeat offenders and they are released under bail reform guidelines," said Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti in an emailed comment. "They are out on the street and continue to victimize the public."
That means there are easy and what should be obvious ways to keep your car from getting stolen:
Don't leave your car running, even when you're just dashing into the gas station store or warming up your car, unless you have a remote starter which won't let someone drive away without the key.
Also, don't leave your keys, or a spare key, inside your car.
"It's completely preventable," Rinaldo said.
Buffalo patrol officers have been issuing tickets to drivers who leave their cars running while unattended.
"It's a V&T law," Rinaldo said, vehicle and traffic. It's a $150 fine with a $93 surcharge in New York State.
News Staff Reporter Thomas J. Prohaska contributed to this report.
Maki Becker