Car thefts continue to skyrocket in Buffalo

At 11:20 p.m. June 7, Buffalo police officers stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen. They pulled the vehicle over in a parking lot across Bailey Avenue from the Northeast District station.
The officers were trying to get the occupants out of the stolen car when the driver threw the car into reverse, briefly dragging a police lieutenant, leaving her injured, according to Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.
The driver led police on a chase and swerved into an oncoming car. That car struck a police vehicle, Rinaldo said. Two officers in that vehicle were injured. The chase ended more than three miles away near Peach and Best streets when the suspect's vehicle hit a parked car. The suspect then fled on foot and police officers ran after him, according to police. During the arrest, two more police officers and another lieutenant were injured, police said.
The suspect turned out to be 16 years old. The Buffalo police union said on Twitter that the teen was arrested three times in the three previous months for stealing cars.
The number of cars reported stolen in the City of Buffalo over the last year and half has risen dramatically, and police and prosecutors are finding that a significant number of them are being committed by teenagers. And in some cases, the same teens are being arrested over and over for the same crime.
As of June 6, 682 cars have been reported stolen to the Buffalo Police Department. During the same period in 2020, there were 372. That's an 83% increase since last year. And 2020's numbers were about 80% higher than 2019.
Of the 296 people arrested on car theft charges, 69 of them – just shy of of quarter of all the suspects – were under 17 years old. Several have been arrested multiple times.
"One was arrested five times in that year and a half," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Six were arrested three times and nine arrested twice.
Two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old were among those arrested.
"We have a few individuals on this list that we believe are responsible for scores of stolen cars," Gramaglia said.
What's behind the rise?
The cars being stolen aren't being sold on the black market. They also aren‘t ending up in chop shops.
Often, the cars are recovered soon after they are taken.
In many cases, the young people work in groups or "crews." Investigators don't believe the car thefts are the work of more organized "gangs."
"They're stolen for a myriad of reasons including joy riding. Primarily, they're used in other crimes including shootings and robberies," Gramaglia said.
What's often the case is that the cars that are stolen were either left running or with a spare set of keys inside the vehicle.
"All they have to do is break into the car and they can start the car," Gramaglia said. "It's an open market. It's a constant problem no matter how much education we try to put out there through leaflet drops and and posters at convenience stores telling people to stop leaving their cars running."
Police and prosecutors say recent changes to the criminal justice system aimed at reducing the number of people who end up behind bars fail to account for repeat offenders like those who keep getting caught stealing cars.
But they also realize the teens being arrested are minors and there may be underlying situations that are driving them to make bad choices.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. unveiled a new restorative justice program aimed at teenagers arrested for crimes like car thefts – in an attempt to steer them away from a life of more serious, violent crimes and out of the criminal justice system. The pilot program is a collaborative project with the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition and the Buffalo Police Department.
Flynn's office has been working with three young people recently arrested for car thefts, he said. The teens, who volunteered for the program, were first brought in to meet victims of car thefts who spoke about how those crimes impacted their lives. Then the teens met with police officers led by Police Capt. Thomas Champion, who oversees community policing. The youth participated in role playing with the officers. Then finally they were linked with a series of social service agencies.
Dina Thompson, executive director of the Restorative Justice Coalition, said in speaking with the youth, they have learned that some of them stole cars because they were experiencing homelessness and needed a place to sleep.
Rather than punishing them, the restorative justice program seeks to help the youth who are caught up in crime by addressing their underlying needs through offering housing, education and employment, Thompson said. It takes a collaborative effort between law enforcement and social work agencies to help youth find a pathway to a successful future away from the criminal justice system.
"It's not the job of one person to create justice within our city. It's the job for us all. And we all need to come together for this to happen," Thompson told reporters. "We want people to tap on their shoulder all the time to say: you're not alone."
Maki Becker