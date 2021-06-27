Car thefts continue to skyrocket in Buffalo

What's often the case is that the cars that are stolen were either left running or with a spare set of keys inside the vehicle.

"All they have to do is break into the car and they can start the car," Gramaglia said. "It's an open market. It's a constant problem no matter how much education we try to put out there through leaflet drops and and posters at convenience stores telling people to stop leaving their cars running."

Police and prosecutors say recent changes to the criminal justice system aimed at reducing the number of people who end up behind bars fail to account for repeat offenders like those who keep getting caught stealing cars.

But they also realize the teens being arrested are minors and there may be underlying situations that are driving them to make bad choices.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. unveiled a new restorative justice program aimed at teenagers arrested for crimes like car thefts – in an attempt to steer them away from a life of more serious, violent crimes and out of the criminal justice system. The pilot program is a collaborative project with the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition and the Buffalo Police Department.