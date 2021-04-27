 Skip to main content
Car stolen with boy, 11, still inside
Car stolen with boy, 11, still inside

An 11-year-old boy was alone inside a car left running late Monday morning at a William Street gas station in the Lovejoy section of Buffalo when two men jumped in and drove off, the boy's father reported to police.

But when the car thieves realized the child was still in the car, they told him to get out and then took off with the vehicle.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station at 1624 William St.

The vehicle that was taken was a gray 2017 Ford Escape.

The car theft was one of seven reported to Buffalo police on Monday. It was among four that involved vehicles in which the driver had left it running, according to police reports.

Maki Becker

Maki Becker

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

