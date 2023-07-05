A U.S. Capitol rioter sued this week the Town of Hamburg, Village of Blasdell and Wyoming County, along with seven law enforcement officers in those jurisdictions, for alleged violations of his constitutional rights as he confronted and videotaped them.

In 2022, Daniel Warmus, an Alden auto repair business owner, became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail on a misdemeanor riot charge. He was sentenced last year to 45 days in custody, followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

Since serving his sentence, Warmus has posted on YouTube videos of himself encountering local officials at government buildings, an activity he calls "auditing."

While the Capitol riot conviction revolved around Warmus entering a government building he was not allowed to be in, his auditing activities only involve him entering public buildings that he is allowed to be in, said his lawyer, Brittany Penberthy.

In a lawsuit filed July 1 against Wyoming County, its former Sheriff Gregory Rudolph, a captain and two deputies, Warmus alleges that he was barred from the Wyoming County Building by two deputies on June 24, 2022, and subsequently, harassed, intimidated and physically assaulted after he declined a deputy's demand that he use his full legal name on a sign-in sheet.

Penberthy said Warmus walked into the office building not realizing at first that there was a sign-in sheet. He was told by a deputy to sign in. Instead of his full legal name, he wrote "Dan Erie County."

"So he signed it not necessarily indicating his legal name but identifies, obviously, who he is by that, and then goes on his merry way," Penberthy said

"Obviously, the officer originally at this desk sees the entry and is dissatisfied with that, goes to confront him, requesting that he sign in. Mr. Warmus' response is very polite. I mean, it's all videotaped. It's just that he doesn't see that he has to submit anything additional to what he already has. It's a public building. He should have access to it," she added.

A videotape of the event posted on YouTube shows Warmus warning a deputy who appeared to grab his forearm to "get your hands off me, ma'am." Warmus then tells her, "You're going to regret this," to which she replies, "Good."

After demanding to see a supervisor, Warmus tells the deputy, "You have no authority to put your hands on somebody. You just committed a battery." She again replies "good," to which Warmus responds, "Good?" The deputy then says, "Arrest me."

Penberthy said her client was not seeking to be confrontational, but merely to stand up for his legal rights.

"Of course, this is the whole crux of Mr. Warmus' activities is that he wants to make sure that, obviously, all the persons so employed by entities are acting in accordance with the law and ensure that they are not infringing upon the rights of any particular person," she said. "And so he's politely explaining. He's identified himself. He doesn't have to actually list anything further and that he should have a right to a public building."

Meanwhile, an encounter Warmus had on July 11, 2022, with a Hamburg police officer on Route 5 was the impetus for another lawsuit, this one filed July 1 against the Town of Hamburg, two of its police officers and the Village of Blasdell and a village police officer.

According to Penberthy, Warmus parked his vehicle and approached Hamburg Police Officer Kevin Sullivan who was inside a patrol vehicle parked across from the former Bethlehem Steel plant, just outside of his jurisdiction in Lackawanna. The spot, she alleged, is a speed trap. With his recording device in tow, Warmus confronted the officer about his activities and about him being out of his jurisdiction.

"The officer, in response, which I think was a bit retaliatory, says, 'Well, isn't that your car parked on the side of the road? I'm going to cite you,' " said Penberthy.

The officer then requests identification from Warmus, but when Warmus goes to retrieve it from his vehicle, Warmus is handcuffed by the officer and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle.

"There is no probable cause of any sort. There's no criminal activity afoot. There's nothing he's done at this point, aside from, at best, if you want to allege a parking violation, but that's not an actual crime in which a person can be seized. At most, a ticket can be issued, and that's it," said Penberthy.

No criminal charges were pressed against Warmus, but he was issued a citation by the Hamburg officer for illegal parking.

A Blasdell police officer was also on the scene.

Warmus also posted a video of that confrontation to YouTube.

The lawsuits were not the first confrontations between Warmus and local government officials.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Probation Office asked a federal judge to add to Warmus' probation conditions that he be prohibited from recording videos in or around county, state or federal buildings and that he not record or post videos of public employees to social media accounts.

That request came after Warmus posted a nearly hourlong video of his Jan. 17 visit to the Erie County government office building to his YouTube channel, which has nearly 54,000 subscribers. The video included a tense exchange between Warmus and Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth, who declined Warmus' request for a copy of the Freedom of Information request that Warmus had just written on a blank piece of paper the office provided him.

Security was eventually summoned to remove Warmus from the office. The video showed what followed: A couple of security officers followed Warmus as he wandered around different floors of the Rath Building. A federal judge Tuesday rejected the U.S. Probation Office request to bar Warmus from filming inside the public areas of government buildings. "It goes too far. It's too broad," U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo said of the request. But Vilardo ruled that Warmus' probation terms would continue to include him being barred from entering police stations for his audits.

In his lawsuits, Warmus is seeking monetary damages for the law enforcement officers allegedly violating his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights.

"Certainly, I think, this particular client would be very much satisfied if the agencies themselves wanted to take accountability for what occurred here, to do some public acknowledgment," Penberthy said.