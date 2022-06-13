Canisius basketball transfer charged with possessing handguns, high-capacity magazines on campus

A 23-year-old basketball player transferring to Canisius College was arrested on campus Sunday night and charged with possessing two handguns and 10 high-capacity magazines, according to police and court records.
Sarion McGee, who has played at Grambling, was accused of having two loaded handguns in a fanny pack at the Koessler Athletic Center on Main Street, according to a Buffalo police report.
McGee, who was arrested by Canisius Public Safety and booked by Buffalo police, also allegedly had seven high-capacity magazines and a shotgun in his car.
McGee, 23, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday morning and ordered held without bail by Judge Andrew LoTempio.
Police recovered a 9 mm handgun with a 17-round magazine, a .22-caliber pistol loaded with 17 rounds and a loaded, 17-round magazine in McGee's fanny pack, according to the police report.
The loaded magazines found inside his vehicle included a 50-round magazine and two 30-round magazines, according to the report.
McGee was charged with 15 felonies: two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the magazines; and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to court records.
He is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
McGee is a 6-foot-8-inch forward who also played at Logan Community College in Carterville, Ill. He is from Milwaukee, according to the 2020-21 Grambling men's basketball roster.
In response to a request for a comment on the arrest, Canisius emailed this statement: "Sarion McGee was being recruited to play basketball at Canisius College. The college cannot comment further as this is an ongoing law enforcement investigation."
