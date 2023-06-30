A Canadian man who used a helicopter to smuggle marijuana across the border has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to importation of marijuana into the country, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Raminderjit Assi, 28, of Hamilton, Ontario, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on Oct. 16.

After researching methods of smuggling marijuana into the U.S., including by helicopter, Assi and a co-conspirator obtained a helicopter and helicopter pilot licenses, prosecutors said in a news release.

On April 9, 2019, Assi and his accomplice flew a helicopter from Canada to Beaver Island Park on Grand Island, where they left four red duffle bags. However, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents found the bags before they could be picked up by another collaborator in the scheme. The bags contained 49 kilograms of marijuana, prosecutors said.