Erie County sheriff's deputies recovered two 2023 model sports cars stolen early Tuesday morning from a Grand Island dealership, Undersheriff William Cooley said.

The theft from McGuire Chevrolet of Grand Island happened at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The thieves broke into the building at the Alvin Road dealership and took a Corvette and a Camaro, Cooley said in an email.

Later on Tuesday, police recovered the Corvette in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue, while the Camaro was found behind 690 Broadway.

Both vehicles were unoccupied when found, Cooley said.

The investigation remains ongoing.