A California man wanted in a violent armed robbery of a cellphone store in West Virginia was arrested in Orchard Park and is awaiting extradition, Orchard Park police announced Wednesday.

Tushaun Glenn, 45, of Sacramento, was arrested Monday in the town and was being held in the Erie County Holding Center.

Orchard Park police said officers saw a vehicle associated with Glenn and "initiated a traffic stop." Glenn allegedly gave a fake name and then was charged with false personation.

Glenn was a "known gang member and was to be considered armed and dangerous," police said in a statement.

According to a report by 23WBOY in Clarksburg, Glenn is a suspect in a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store on April 5 in which a man “grabbed several items” and “physically assaulted” an employee before leaving the scene with a woman in an SUV.

Glenn is also wanted on multiple felony warrants from California.