Border agents stopped a California man at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ont., and seized large quantities of suspected marijuana and cash during inspection of a vehicle last month, the Canada Border Services Agency reported Monday.

A secondary inspection of a vehicle operated on May 2 by Andrew Lee Toppenburg, 60, of Tustin, Calif., turned up 181 kilograms (about 400 pounds) of suspected marijuana and $602,985 in undeclared U.S. currency, the CBSA said.

Toppenburg and the evidence were turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who charged him with possession of 181 kg of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, importing 181 kg of cannabis and possession of proceeds of property exceeding $5,000 while knowing that all or part of the proceeds were obtained by crime.

He currently is held pending a court date, which has not yet been scheduled.