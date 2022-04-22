California convict admits shipping illegal guns to Niagara Falls

A convicted felon from California won't see his home state again for several years, after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges Thursday in Niagara County Court.

Brock Goines, 34, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., faces up to 10 years in state prison for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said.

Goines rented an Airbnb apartment in Niagara Falls and shipped two handguns there from California, Stoelting said. The Airbnb owner intercepted the package and called police, who searched the room Feb. 23 and also found 527 tablets of controlled substances, Stoelting said.

Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek ordered Goines held pending sentencing June 14.

A woman, Haleigh Felton, 26, of Inglewood, Calif., also was arrested, but charges against her were dropped, Stoelting said.

