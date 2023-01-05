Cache of weapons, ammunition lead to Buffalo man's guilty plea

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Joshua Gotthart, 29, was the subject of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit when police saw him drive away from his Wright Avenue home on April 28, 2022, according to prosecutors.

Police initiated a traffic stop and found Gotthart wearing a bullet-resistant vest. Detectives also recovered a ghost gun.

In a search of Gotthart's residence, police found three unregistered handguns, 17 long rifles, eight shotguns and magazines, as well as gun-making tools and a large amount of ammunition. One of the long rifles was found partially disassembled, but fit the definition of an assault weapon once reassembled, according to prosecutors.

Gotthart faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 8. He was remanded without bail.