A cache of weapons was recovered Tuesday from a vacant house in the 100 block of Lombard Street in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The spokesman said that members of Mayor Byron W. Brown's Neighborhood Impact Team, joined by police personnel, were preparing the house to be boarded up when they came across firearms in plain view inside. Detectives were called and a search warrant was obtained. During the search, 10 firearms were recovered, along with ammunition, and an unknown white substance in a knotted bag, the spokesman said.

The recovered weapons included a New Haven 410 shotgun; two AK-47 style rifles, one of which was defaced; a Rohm RG-14 revolver; a Glock 26 9mm pistol; and a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol. Also seized were a Ruger LCP .380 pistol, a Raven Arms MP 25 pistol; and an Intratec model AB-10 9mm pistol.

Detectives have launched an investigation to determine who last possessed the recovered items.