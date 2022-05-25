 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Byron Brown calls for 'sensible gun reform,' exchanges texts with Texas mayor

  • Updated
The funeral of Kat Massey

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown speaks at the funeral.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown called for "sensible gun reform in this country" Wednesday, in the wake of the mass shooting here and Tuesday's mass shooting at a school in Texas.

Brown's comments came just after he attended the funeral for Aaron Salter, one of the 10 people who were killed in the May 14 Tops massacre.

Brown said when he heard about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where at least 19 children and two adults were killed, he exchanged text messages with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

"We exchanged prayers and told each other we were praying for each other's community," Brown told reporters. "He acknowledged that while his community is going through this horrible mass shooting tragedy, we are still burying members of our community." 

Brown said he hopes that the tragedies in Buffalo and Texas will make a difference.

"It is critical that people all across our country pressure the lawmakers in Washington to make change," Brown said.

"Let these incidents in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, be the last time we are seeing these horrible mass shootings with people's lives snatched from them and families destroyed for no reason," Brown said.

