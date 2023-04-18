A Niagara Falls church will be one of nine locations across the state where Attorney General Letitia James is planning to hold gun buybacks on April 29, her office announced.

The buyback is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church, 917 Garden & Richard Allen Way.

Working with local law enforcement, the AG's Office will accept firearms with no questions asked in exchange for prepaid gift cards:

• $500 per assault rifle or ghost gun.

• $500 for the first handgun turned in per person and $150 for any additional handguns.

• $75 per rifle or shotgun.

• $25 per nonworking, replica, antique, homemade or 3D-printed gun.

The firearms must be unloaded and placed in a bag or box. There's no limit on the number of firearms people can turn in.

"This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the person dropping off the gun," a statement from the AG's Office said.

Buybacks are also being planned in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Hauppauge, Watervliet, Kingston, Syracuse, Johnson City and Plattsburgh.