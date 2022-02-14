 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burglary suspect faces two sets of charges after chase
A Warsaw man faces two sets of charges in connection with a burglary, followed by the robbery of a man who was pursuing him, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Duane R. Hamill, 65, was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny in Pembroke Town Court and second- and third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing in Darien Town Court. He was released under supervision pending appearances in the Darien court Thursday and in the Pembroke Court on March 3.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Saturday about a burglary at a business in Pembroke and were told that an employee was following the suspect.

According to the report, the suspect and the employee stopped in the Town of Darien and got into a roadside altercation, which ended with the employee being robbed of a rifle and the keys to his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Wyoming County deputies then located Hamill’s vehicle, chased it and took him into custody. He was turned over to Genesee County authorities.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

