 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglary plea sends Jamestown man to prison for up to 7 years
0 comments

Burglary plea sends Jamestown man to prison for up to 7 years

Support this work for $1 a month

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison by Chautauqua County Judge David W. Foley following a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt reported.

David C. Hanley, 43, was arrested early May 13 after Jamestown Police responded to a report of breaking glass near the Hampton Inn on North Main Street.

Officers said at the time that they discovered a broken window and an unlocked door in a residence nearby, then found Hanley inside. Hanley, who has had several previous arrests, pleaded guilty July 29.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House: FBI involved in getting kidnapped missionaries 'to safety'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News