Burglary plea sends Jamestown man to prison for up to 7 years

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison by Chautauqua County Judge David W. Foley following a guilty plea to third-degree burglary, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt reported.
David C. Hanley, 43, was arrested early May 13 after Jamestown Police responded to a report of breaking glass near the Hampton Inn on North Main Street.
Officers said at the time that they discovered a broken window and an unlocked door in a residence nearby, then found Hanley inside. Hanley, who has had several previous arrests, pleaded guilty July 29.
