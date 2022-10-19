Burglars hit marijuana sticker shop in Amherst

Thieves stole $2,600 worth of cannabis products after breaking into a marijuana sticker shop in Amherst overnight, police reported.

Amherst police received an alarm call at 1:38 a.m. at Green Vision Wellness, 2463 Niagara Falls Blvd., and officers arrived at the store three minutes later.

They found someone had used a large brick to smash out the front window of the shop. Police said about $2,600 in property was taken and the cost of the damage to the window is estimated at $500.

The stolen property included cartridges and gummy packets containing THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, and 3½ gram bags of cannabis flowers with the rating of A+ premium, said Capt. Christopher Meyer.

Police don't have any suspects at this time. There are surveillance cameras in the area but they weren't accessible at the time of the call so police don't know whether the crime was captured on video.

The stickers can be expensive. The pot is free. But is it legal? The state Office of Cannabis Management insists marijuana "gifting" is, in fact, an illegal sale and the agency recently sent out cease-and-desist letters to businesses engaged in the practice.

Green Vision Wellness and similar sticker shops operate in a gray area of the cannabis industry. They claim their customers pay for stickers and receive marijuana as a "gift" as part of the transaction.

Green Vision Wellness previously had four locations but its Facebook page now lists three: in Amherst, Depew and South Buffalo.

Authorities have cracked down on sticker shops in some communities and the state Office of Cannabis Management earlier this year ordered Green Vision Wellness to stop the unlicensed sale of cannabis. Owner David A. Zale Jr., 29, of Lancaster is facing a felony charge for criminal possession of cannabis following his Feb. 4 arrest by Cheektowaga police.