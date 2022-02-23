Buffalo's top cop retires after career focused on getting along with the community

In his 38 years with the Buffalo Police Department, Lockwood has been a part of that historic transition, from being one of a few Black men hired by the department following court-ordered affirmative action plans, to being its top cop – the second Black man to hold the job.

Lockwood, 63, retires at the end of this week and talked about his career with The Buffalo News. He has served as commissioner for the last four years, during which he focused on growing relationships between the police and the public.

His goal was for all police officers to think of themselves as a "community police officer."

When he first started at the police academy, Lockwood, who grew up on the East Side, had never dreamed of becoming commissioner, although he had wanted to be an officer since he was a little kid.

He remembers how some officers, not all, made sure to let rookies on the force who were Black, had Spanish surnames or were women know they weren't welcome.

"When I came on, you were just trying to keep your job ... to survive. Any little thing you did or if someone didn't like you they would go out of the way to get you," Lockwood recalled.