Buffalo's May 14 victims face uphill battle in lawsuits against online platforms

Attorneys for victims of the May 14 massacre at Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue Tops are weighing lawsuits against six internet platforms that, if successful, would fundamentally alter the nature of U.S. internet law.

Attorneys believe those platforms – which include the messaging site Discord, the anonymous message board 4chan and the livestreaming site Twitch – may have played a role in “radicalizing” the accused gunman, Payton Gendron, and spreading his racist message. Ten people died and three were wounded in the attack, which targeted Black residents.

Two local law firms are laying the groundwork for such suits, though none has been filed.

But four internet law experts told The Buffalo News that plaintiffs will face a steep uphill battle if they seek to hold internet platforms accountable for the May 14 attack.

At the same time, the lawsuits could fuel further calls to reform or abolish an increasingly controversial, 26-year-old statute that shields internet platforms from liability for what their users’ post. At a recent White House summit, attended by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and victims of the May 14 attack, President Biden said he would push Congress to “get rid of special immunity” for internet services.

“The liability shield of Section 230 is not unlimited and we are exploring those limits," said Terrence Connors, an attorney for families of the May 14 victims.

Gendron’s digital trail

In a memo shared with The News, victims’ attorneys signaled interest in six platforms they say played a role in the May 14 massacre. Those include the Amazon-owned livestreaming site Twitch, where alleged gunman Payton Gendron streamed the first minutes of his attack, and the messaging platform Discord, where for months Gendron maintained a private diary detailing his plans.

Attorneys are also investigating file-hosting services from Google and Mediafire, where Gendron uploaded a so-called “manifesto” in the days before the massacre, and the anonymous message boards 4chan and 8chan, which he credited for introducing him to violent extremism.

In late December 2021, Gendron wrote in his Discord diary that users on an infamous 4chan board called /pol/ – which has been linked to other acts of extremist violence, including the 2019 massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand – persuaded him to press ahead with the attack after he began second-guessing it. He also took credit for a November 2021 post that warned “a brenton tarrant event will happen again soon,” referring to the Christchurch attack.

Experts in domestic extremism have said that social media plays a critical role in modern white supremacist terror, allowing the leaderless movement to recruit new members and goad them to violence.

“Every time I think maybe I shouldn’t commit to an attack I spend 5 min [on] /pol/, then my motivation returns,” Gendron said.

Attorneys for the May 14 victims said it’s too early to discuss their legal strategy. Merely investigating the full role of internet platforms could take months, said John V. Elmore, an attorney for families of the May 14 victims.

The New York Attorney General’s Office is also investigating several platforms in connection with the attack, including Twitch, Discord, 4chan and 8chan.

“It appears that [Gendron] was radicalized by social media and that he openly discussed his plans on social media,” Elmore said.

But proving that 4chan truly “radicalized” Gendron – and that the site’s owners are directly responsible – will likely prove a high legal bar, said Corynne McSherry, the legal director of the San Francisco-based Electronic Frontier Foundation. The national advocacy group, which supports legal immunity for internet platforms, has filed briefs defending them in dozens of cases, including several involving mass shootings and terrorist attacks.

“Those cases pretty much always lose,” McSherry said.

Courts have dismissed, for instance, lawsuits filed against Twitter, YouTube and other tech companies by victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting and several ISIS terrorist attacks.

In many of these cases, plaintiffs have failed to show that social media played a direct and significant role in causing the attack, said Eric Goldman, a professor at California’s Santa Clara University School of Law and a leading expert on internet litigation. In others, they have run afoul of the First Amendment, which – with narrow exceptions –- protects free speech that many would consider racist, dangerous or abhorrent.

The largest hurdle, however, is a federal statute called Section 230, a key component of the 1996 Communications Decency Act and the foundation for much of America’s internet law. By classifying internet platforms as intermediaries, not publishers, Section 230 shields them from lawsuits involving the content users post unless they played some proactive role in creating that material.

A recent case called Gonzalez v. Google illustrates the extent of platforms’ immunity under the law. Last year, a U.S. appeals court affirmed that the family of a woman who died in an ISIS attack could not sue Google subsidiary YouTube merely for hosting videos the organization used to recruit new terrorists.

The court also wrote, however, that one narrow piece of the lawsuit could proceed on the grounds that YouTube made small financial pay-outs to ISIS through a revenue-sharing program. It recommended that Congress and the courts revisit Section 230 liability, as well.

The case, which has been appealed to the Supreme Court, is the only lawsuit of its type to even partially overcome Section 230’s protections, said Goldman.

“Section 230 means that you can always go after the person who did something wrong directly – but you can’t go after the intermediary,” said Catherine Gellis, a San Francisco-based attorney who specializes in internet speech cases.

New strategies, scrutiny

Buffalo plaintiffs may benefit, however, from the changing political mood toward both Section 230 and large internet platforms – a phenomenon sometimes called the “techlash.” Thanks in part to concerns that social media companies have taken too little action to curb dangerous, abusive and extremist material, federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have proposed dozens of Section 230 reforms in the past two years, ranging from carve-outs for terrorist activity to a total repeal of the law.

Courts have also ruled that Section 230 does have some limits, such as in cases where online platforms encouraged illegal content or failed to warn users about illegal activity. More recently, courts in several states have entertained Section 230 suits that target a social platform’s design, software or recommendation algorithm, instead of the content it hosts.

“Some of these new arguments are working,” Goldman said. “The bigger question is, can plaintiffs win these cases at the end of day? And that’s a lot less evident.”

Goldman and other technologists say they also worry about the type of precedent that lawsuits in Buffalo could set. Should they succeed, despite all the legal obstacles, these suits could open the floodgates for cases targeting a wide range of internet speech, said Gellis.

Hateful and abusive content may also increase without strong Section 230 protections, the law’s defenders argue. As written, the statute allows social media platforms to moderate content without fear they’ll lose legal immunity, McSherry said. Without Section 230, however, platforms may find it safer, from a liability standpoint, to not moderate at all. That would raise thorny new questions about who should be responsible for online hate and vitriol.

“This is tricky in cases where really terrible things have happened,” said Gellis. “But whenever we talk about Section 230, we have to look at the full context.”