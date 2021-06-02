Buffalo's crackdown on ATVs, dirt bikes continues

One of three people arrested during a police crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes driven on city streets over the weekend faces charges she shoved a Buffalo police officer.

A Buffalo man was arrested after police responded to a report of gunfire saw about 50 ATVs and bikes. While trying to stop one of the ATVs, an officer reported seeing the man running away and grabbing at his waistband.

By the time the sun set on Sunday, police also impounded 31 vehicles and issued 40 traffic summonses.

The operation, conducted by the Buffalo Police Department with assistance from the State Police, was part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on driving ATVs or motorized dirt bikes on the streets, which is illegal in the city.

Buffalo police say the enforcement will continue through the remainder of the year.

"The illegal operation of ATVs and unregistered dirt bikes on city streets is extremely dangerous," Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said in an email. "We have seen citizens killed while riding these vehicles, as well as numerous injuries."

Sunday's operation, which began in the late morning, included a State Police helicopter.

So far this year, police have impounded 89 ATVs and dirt bikes, Rinaldo said.