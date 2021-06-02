Buffalo's crackdown on ATVs, dirt bikes continues

One of three people arrested during a police crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes driven on city streets over the weekend faces charges she shoved a Buffalo police officer.
A Buffalo man was arrested after police responded to a report of gunfire saw about 50 ATVs and bikes. While trying to stop one of the ATVs, an officer reported seeing the man running away and grabbing at his waistband.
By the time the sun set on Sunday, police also impounded 31 vehicles and issued 40 traffic summonses.
The operation, conducted by the Buffalo Police Department with assistance from the State Police, was part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on driving ATVs or motorized dirt bikes on the streets, which is illegal in the city.
Buffalo police say the enforcement will continue through the remainder of the year.
"The illegal operation of ATVs and unregistered dirt bikes on city streets is extremely dangerous," Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said in an email. "We have seen citizens killed while riding these vehicles, as well as numerous injuries."
Sunday's operation, which began in the late morning, included a State Police helicopter.
So far this year, police have impounded 89 ATVs and dirt bikes, Rinaldo said.
Brenda Hernandez, 44, of Lockport, was arrested just after 4 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Niagara Street and Bird Avenue, according to a police report.
Support Local Journalism
An officer attempting to stop an ATV in the area reported Hernandez was a passenger on the vehicle. She hopped off the vehicle, putting herself between the officer and the ATV, according to the report.
Then she pushed the officer, in an attempt to give the ATV operator time to drive away, according to the report.
Hernandez was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
A little more than three hours later, officers responded to a report of the sound of gunfire on Porter Avenue, near Niagara Street.
An officer trying to stop an ATV spotted a man described as running away while grabbing at his waistband. Officers tackled and forcibly handcuffed Robert F. Davis Jr., 31, according to another police report.
Davis was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
In February, city lawmakers made it a $2,500 fine for driving an ATV or dirt bike on a city street or in city park.
By mid-April, about two and a half weeks into the city's crackdown, police had seized 33 vehicles.