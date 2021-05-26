Buffalo's chief of detectives retires after decadeslong career

"And he was so right," Richards said. "We are a reflection of the very public that we serve, and we get our marching orders from them. That's why police reform is an oxymoron to me. We are by our very nature reformers. We are the seekers of social justice for all, in spite of the most recent national narrative, which makes cops out to be cold blooded serial killers. I don't know a person who joined the police department, who did not want to help people, and to make a difference in the world. Keep believing in those lofty goals. You can change the world."