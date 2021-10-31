 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo woman wounded in early morning shooting
0 comments

Buffalo woman wounded in early morning shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

Police are investigating a shooting incident early Sunday in which a 35-year-old Buffalo woman was wounded, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the woman was struck by gunfire about 3:20 a.m. while inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue, between Kensington and Dewey avenues.

She was taken to Sisters Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Mercy Hospital strike hits one-month mark, both sides report progress amid bitter talks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News