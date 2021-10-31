Buffalo woman wounded in early morning shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident early Sunday in which a 35-year-old Buffalo woman was wounded, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the woman was struck by gunfire about 3:20 a.m. while inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Fillmore Avenue, between Kensington and Dewey avenues.

She was taken to Sisters Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

