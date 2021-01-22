 Skip to main content
Buffalo woman struck by gunfire inside her house
A Buffalo woman was struck by gunfire while inside her house Friday .

Buffalo Police said they responded to the call just after 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Lisbon Avenue.

The woman, who is described as "possibly in her early 70s," was shot while she was in her house, according to an email from Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Police said they do not believe the woman was the intended target of the shooting.

She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with "injuries that appear serious in nature," according to DeGeorge. 

Anyone with information was asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

