Buffalo woman shot inside apartment complex
Buffalo woman shot inside apartment complex

(John Hickey/News file photo)

 By John Hickey/Buffalo News

Police are looking for the person who shot a Buffalo woman in the arm inside an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Perry Street, likely the Commodore Perry public housing complex.

Detectives say a 30-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while inside the housing complex. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255. 

