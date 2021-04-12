Buffalo woman sentenced to six months in jail for vehicular manslaughter

A Buffalo woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter was sentenced Monday by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns to six months in jail followed by five years of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Tiffany M. Allen, 44, was driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 7, 2019, as she headed north on Military Road when she struck a pedestrian with her vehicle near Skillen Street in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

The victim, Jeffrey T. Chilson, 51, was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department for its work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott of the District Attorney’s Vehicular Crimes Bureau.

