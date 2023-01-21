Buffalo woman sentenced to probation while probe continues into death of her grandmother

A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to five years probation on gun charges by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case while the death of her grandmother remains under investigation, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Jamien L. Harris, 41, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, Class E felonies.
Buffalo Police, responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance Nov. 21, 2021, on Highgate Avenue, found Harris' grandmother, Catherine Jones, 90, dead in the living room.
Harris was arrested on weapons charges after police obtained a search warrant and found two loaded unregistered handguns in the house.
The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Jones died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled that her death was a homicide.