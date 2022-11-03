Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun possession while homicide probe continues

A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm while an investigation into the fatal shooting of her grandmother continues, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 41-year-old Jamien L. Harris faces a maximum four years in prison when she is sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023. Harris remains free on her own recognizance since the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

According to the District Attorney's Office, at 11:08 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Highgate Avenue residence where they encountered Harris at the front door.

Police discovered a deceased elderly woman in the living room of the residence. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office later determined that the victim, Harris' grandmother, had died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the death a homicide.

Prosecutors said the death of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation.

Police found two loaded, unregistered handguns inside of the house.