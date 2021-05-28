 Skip to main content
Buffalo woman killed by gunfire on Bissell Avenue
A Buffalo woman was shot and killed Friday.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the shooting at about 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Bissell Avenue, according to a police spokesman.

The 26-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was declared dead.

Anyone with information was asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

