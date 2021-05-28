Buffalo woman killed by gunfire on Bissell Avenue

A Buffalo woman was shot and killed Friday.
Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the shooting at about 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Bissell Avenue, according to a police spokesman.
The 26-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was declared dead.
Anyone with information was asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.