Buffalo woman is 22nd person charged in looting incidents during blizzard

A Buffalo woman is the 22nd person arrested by the Buffalo Police Department's Anti-Looting Detail in connection with reported burglaries that occurred during last month's blizzard, according to a police department spokesman.

Police said Shamika Dean, 32, was charged Saturday with one count of fourth-degree possession of stolen property, a felony.

Dean is accused of being in possession of stolen items from Streetgame, a clothing store at 2801 Bailey Ave., which was looted on Christmas Day, according to police.

Buffalo Police are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in the looting of Aaron’s Rent to Own, 3411 Bailey Ave., which was also looted Dec. 25.

Anyone with information on people captured in still photographs from surveillance video taken during the incident is being asked to call or text the confidential police tip line at 716-847-2255.