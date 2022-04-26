 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo woman indicted on gun charges after grandmother found dead

  Updated
On the morning of Nov. 21, Buffalo police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Highgate Avenue in the University District neighborhood.

Jamien L. Harris

When they arrived, according to prosecutors, they found Jamien L. Harris, 40, at the front door. They also saw the body of her 90-year-old grandmother in the living room with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Police then obtained a search warrant and allegedly found two loaded, unregistered handguns in the house, according to the DA's office. Harris was arrested on gun charges.

Monday morning, Harris was arraigned before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging her with two felony counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the grandmother, Catherine Jones, died from a gunshot wound to the chest and that the death was a homicide.

No one has been charged in Jones' death, which remains under investigation.

Harris is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. May 2. She was released on her own recognizance because the "E level" charge for criminal possession of a weapon that she is facing does not qualify for bail.

Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound

Officers responding to a 911 call about 11:08 a.m. found the victim in a home on Highgate Avenue, between Parkridge and Cordova avenues, just south of the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

