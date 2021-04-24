Buffalo woman in serious condition after overnight shooting

A Buffalo woman is listed in serious condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting just after midnight Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Detectives say the 26-year-old woman was struck by gunfire inside her home on the first block of Martha Avenue, between Bailey Avenue and Suffolk Street, DeGeorge said.

According to DeGeorge, detectives believe the incident appears to be domestic and a suspect in the shooting is known to the victim.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.