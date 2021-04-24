Buffalo woman in serious condition after overnight shooting

A Buffalo woman is listed in serious condition in Erie County Medical Center following a shooting just after midnight Saturday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Detectives say the 26-year-old woman was struck by gunfire inside her home on the first block of Martha Avenue, between Bailey Avenue and Suffolk Street, DeGeorge said.
According to DeGeorge, detectives believe the incident appears to be domestic and a suspect in the shooting is known to the victim.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.