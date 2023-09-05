A Buffalo woman who left her dog inside a hot vehicle last summer was ordered Tuesday by Cheektowaga Town Court Justice John Wanat to pay a $100 fine within the next two weeks, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Shermika A. Walker, 38, had been found guilty during a two-hour non-jury trial last month of a single count of confinement of a companion animal inside a vehicle in extreme temperatures. However, Walker was acquitted of a more serious misdemeanor charge, of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance under the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law, which would have been punishable by up to a year in jail.

Cheektowaga police and animal control officers were called June 15, 2022, to a plaza on Union Road for a dog in distress inside a vehicle. Officers said the 8-year-old male Boston Terrier mix was having a seizure and vomiting.

Officers took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment of severe heat stroke and the dog was subsequently held by the SPCA Serving Erie County, but was later returned to Walker, despite a request by the District Attorney’s Office that the court impose a no-animal order at Walker’s arraignment. That request was denied by the town justice previously assigned to the case.

Walker's lawyer, Daniel J. DuBois, denied that the dog was ever in distress. He said Walker left all four windows of the vehicle partially open while she went shopping for about 15 to 20 minutes, and said she left water inside the vehicle for the dog.

- Harold McNeil

DuBois described the dog as a flat-faced breed that does not have to be in distress to be observed panting and drooling.