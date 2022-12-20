Buffalo woman fatally stabbed, man arrested

A 56-year-old Buffalo woman was fatally stabbed Monday night and a 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter in the death, Buffalo police announced.

The victim was identified as Katherine Crofton.

Police said they received a call around 10:40 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Riley Street, at Jefferson Avenue.

Patrol officers arrived at the scene to find Crofton with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Otis Johnson, and charged him with first-degree manslaughter. Police said he was arrested without incident.

Crofton was a witness to the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. She told a Buffalo News reporter shortly after the mass shooting that she saw it unfold from the porch of her second-floor apartment on Riley, which overlooks the parking lot of the supermarket.

She said she was playing with her dog and smoking a cigarette when she heard a shot.

“I didn’t see him at first, I turned around and I saw him shoot this woman,” Crofton said. “She was just going into the store. And then he shot another woman. She was putting groceries into her car. I got down because I did not know if he was going to shoot me.”

She said she was a retired firefighter and medic.