Buffalo woman facing federal drug charges

A stop at a known drug house in Cattaraugus County on Wednesday resulted in federal drug charges against a Buffalo woman, according to a criminal complaint.

Jade Hooks, 22, was charged with possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy.

A Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle at a residence in the Town of Little Valley, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle allegedly went to another known drug house and the deputy saw Hooks put a black, backpack-style bag in the trunk, get back into the vehicle and drive away.

The deputy made a traffic stop, and an investigator noticed the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Hooks and two passengers were removed from the vehicle, which was searched. Investigators recovered a digital scale containing suspected drug residue, approximately 40 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a large quantity of money and approximately 206 grams of suspected fentanyl, which was located in the black backpack in the trunk.

