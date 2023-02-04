A Buffalo woman has been charged by criminal complaint with production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Prosecutors said that Town of Tonawanda Police began an investigation of Maria D'Amato, 28, after receiving a report that a 14-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators said they searched the victim's sister's cell phone and found images and videos of the reported assault, along with text messages reportedly exchanged between D'Amato and the victim.

Prosecutors said the sister had found the images and texts, took screen shots of them and sent them to her own phone.

The FBI's Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force assisted in the investigation.