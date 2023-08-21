A 35-year-old Buffalo woman is facing criminal charges because, city police reported, a man who suffered a fatal overdose purchased the drugs from her.

Police said they responded to an emergency call just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Linden Avenue, near Colvin Avenue, for a man who wasn't breathing. The victim, who was not identified by police, was declared dead at the scene.

Buffalo detectives determined the man had purchased, and used, what turned out to be a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine, police reported.

Police arrested Ashley Holmes on numerous charges Sunday, including criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony; and criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.