An 18-month investigation into the shooting death of a 90-year-old Buffalo woman has ended with her granddaughter's arraignment on a second-degree murder charge.

The indictment against Jamien L. Harris of Buffalo was unsealed Monday morning in State Supreme Court, according to a spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office. WGRZ was first to report the arraignment.

Harris is charged in the killing of her grandmother, Catherine Jones. Buffalo police found Jones dead in a living room after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on Nov. 21, 2021, at a residence on Highgate Avenue.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined Jones died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled her death was a homicide.

Harris was arrested on weapons charges after police obtained a search warrant and found two loaded, unregistered handguns in the home.

She pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, class E felonies, and was sentenced in January to five years probation on the gun charges by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

No date for a return to court has been set on the murder charge.

Prosecutors had asked State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to order Harris be taken into custody or to require her to post bail.

Instead, he released her on her own recognizance because she already is under supervision through the previous probation sentence, said Kait Munro, the spokeswoman for District Attorney John Flynn.

