An 18-month investigation into the shooting death of a 90-year-old Buffalo woman has ended with her granddaughter's arraignment on a second-degree murder charge.

The indictment against Jamien L. Harris of Buffalo was unsealed Monday in State Supreme Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Harris, 41, is charged in the killing of her grandmother, Catherine Jones.

Buffalo police found Harris at the door and Jones dead in the living room after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at about 11 a.m. Nov. 21, 2021, at a residence on Highgate Avenue, authorities said.

The emergency call from a neighbor said Harris was breaking windows in the home and responding officers found the glass in the front door had been smashed, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in an interview.

Harris was naked and "acting irrationally," said Flynn, and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation.

The county Medical Examiner's Office later determined Jones died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled her death was a homicide.

Harris was arrested on weapons charges after police obtained a search warrant and found two loaded, unregistered handguns in the home where both women lived. Flynn declined to say whether either handgun was used to shoot Jones.

Harris pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, class E felonies. She was sentenced in January to five years probation on the gun charges by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case while the investigation into Jones' killing continued.

Flynn said Harris wasn't charged in the death of her grandmother until now because the investigation took time and, further, because for strategic purposes that he would not elaborate on he sought to resolve the gun charges before bringing the homicide case to a grand jury.

He also said he couldn't comment on a motive for the slaying. Flynn said he believes Harris was of sound mind at the time of the shooting but added her defense team is welcome to raise the issue of her competency later during the legal process.

"I want justice to happen, obviously, in this matter," he said. "But I want to be fair, as well. And, right now, I have no reason not to go forward."

No date for a return to court has been set on the latest charge.

Prosecutors had asked State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to order Harris be taken into custody or to require her to post bail.

Instead, he released her on her own recognizance because she already is under supervision through the previous probation sentence, according to the District Attorney's Office. Harris faces up to 25 years in prison if she is convicted of second-degree murder.