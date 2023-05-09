A Buffalo woman has been indicted on criminally negligent homicide and assault charges for hitting three bicyclists, killing one of them, last June, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Additionally, prosecutors have charged Carmen Martin, 34, with filing a false instrument for allegedly hiding a medical condition in applications to the state Department of Motor Vehicles. Prosecutors are saying she was suffering from the condition at the time of the crashes.

Martin pleaded not guilty Monday at her arraignment before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, prosecutors said in a news release.

At the time of the incident, police said they were investigating whether the driver suffered a medical emergency before striking the bicyclists.

Martin was driving a Chrysler sedan westbound on South Park Avenue near Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino at about 8:50 p.m. June 17, 2022, when she hit a 32-year-old woman riding her bicycle, prosecutors said. Martin kept driving and hit two more women on their bikes near South Park and Columbia Street before she hit a parked vehicle near South Park and Mississippi.

The bicyclist who died was Sara Rogers, 29, a jazz musician who practiced music therapy working with children.

The other bicyclists were taken to Erie County Medical Center for injuries including broken bones.

Martin was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident, the District Attorney's Office said.

She has a medical condition, according to prosecutors, who did not identify the condition.

Martin faces two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. Those charges allege she withheld information about a known medical condition in applications to the DMV on March 24, 2021, and March 26, 2021, with the intent to defraud the agency.

Boller released Martin on her own recognizance.