Buffalo woman charged in Monday shooting death of another woman

  Updated
A 29-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of a 30-year-old Buffalo woman, police announced Tuesday.

The shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Berkshire Avenue, near Parkridge Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the suspect nor the victim.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Breaking News