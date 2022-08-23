Buffalo woman charged in Monday shooting death of another woman

A 29-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of a 30-year-old Buffalo woman, police announced Tuesday.
The shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Berkshire Avenue, near Parkridge Avenue.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the names of the suspect nor the victim.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.