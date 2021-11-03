Buffalo woman arrested for promoting prison contraband

A Buffalo woman was arrested Sunday for promoting prison contraband at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility, State Police in Warsaw reported.
Sharona A. Devost, 32, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and introducing contraband into a prison.
Troopers said Devost was taken into custody at the prison. She was released pending an appearance Nov. 8 in Attica Town Court.
