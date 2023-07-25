A Buffalo woman was arraigned Monday before Buffalo City Court Judge Samuel Davis on a first-degree manslaughter charge in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said 21-year-old Teiyahna Bivens stabbed the victim in the chest during a domestic incident that occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Gerhardt and Northampton streets.

The 23-year-old victim died from the injury shortly after being transported to Erie County Medical Center.

Bivens, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a felony hearing. If convicted of the charge against her, she faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

