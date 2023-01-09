Buffalo woman arraigned on charges in connection with Christmas Day looting

A Buffalo woman became the eighth person arraigned in Buffalo City Court in connection with reported looting of local businesses that were closed during last month's blizzard, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Ladia Lee, 23, was arraigned last week before City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on one count each of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Lee is accused of entering a store in the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue at about 10 p.m. on Christmas Day with another unidentified person. Prosecutors said both Lee and the unidentified individual stole shoes valued at about $1,000.

Lee was released on her own recognizance because the charges against her are non-qualifying for bail. She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 26 for a felony hearing.

If convicted of the highest charge against her, Lee faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.