Buffalo woman admits to stealing nearly $16,000 from employer

A Buffalo woman has admitted to stealing more than $16,000 while employed as a supervisor for a nonprofit organization in the Town of Lancaster, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 51-year-old Bridget M. Mitchell pleaded guilty Wednesday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

The theft was discovered after Mitchell diverted a $13,000 check that was designated for the nonprofit organization to her personal bank account. During the investigation, it was uncovered that she had also diverted a $1,200 stimulus check designated to a resident of the facility to her personal bank account. In total, Mitchell admitted to stealing a total of $15,966, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Mitchell faces a maximum of four years in prison when she is sentenced July 22. She was released on her own recognizance.

